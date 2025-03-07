UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 Results: Hugo Chokes Nicky Rod; Helena Subs Grindatti

On Thursday, Mar. 6, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10, live from [THE VENUE] in [LOCATION]. The event featured an evening of world-class submission grappling bouts.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Victor Hugo def. Nicky Rodriguez by rear-naked choke (overtime)

Renato Canuto def. Oliver Taza by points (2-0) (overtime)

Brianna Ste-Marie def. Elisabeth Clay by Von Flue choke (regulation time)

Ronaldo Junior def. Felipe Costa by points (2-0) (overtime)

Andy Murasaki def. Daniel Sathler by kneebar (overtime)

Cassia Moura def. Sarah Galvao by points (4-2) (overtime)

Helena Crevar def. Maggie Grindatti Lira by calf slicer (regulation time)

Achilles Rocha def. Nathan Haddad by judges’ decision

Alex Enriquez def. Julia Alves by rear-naked choke (overtime)

Carlos Henrique def. Victor Delibero by armbar (regulation time)