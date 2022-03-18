iKON FC 2: Dumas vs. Highbaugh Results

On Friday, Mar. 18, the iKON FC will host iKON FC 2: Dumas vs. Highbaugh, live from the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, Fla. The event features a middleweight bout between Sedriques Dumas and Aaron Highbaugh.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sedriques Dumas vs. Aaron Highbaugh

Keith Richardson vs. Hunter Azure

Eduardo Diez vs. Justin Scoggins

Amun Cosme vs. Alexey Fedoseev

Daniel Compton vs. David Gladfelter

M. Ogbonna-Morrison vs. Tyus Thomas

Brandon Johnson vs. Ulysses Diaz

Alexander Schenk vs. Nicholas Maupin