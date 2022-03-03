Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: March 2022

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Julia Budd (4) Norma Dumont (5) Cat Zingano (6) Megan Anderson (7) Felicia Spencer (8) Arlene Blencowe (9) Pam Sorenson (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the featherweight division in the month of February, so the rankings remain unchanged. As of now, no top-10 women are scheduled to compete in March.

Bantamweight (57.3-61.8 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Amanda Nunes (2) Germaine de Randamie (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington ( 5) Aspen Ladd (6) Irene Aldana (7) Ketlen Vieira (8) Yana Kunitskaya (9) Miesha Tate (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the bantamweight division in the month of February, so the rankings remain unchanged. As of now, no top-10 women are scheduled to compete in March.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Liz Carmouche (2) Jessica Andrade (3) Katlyn Chookagian (4) Jennifer Maia (5) Juliana Velasquez (6) Ilima Macfarlane (7) Lauren Murphy (8) Andrea Lee (9) Taila Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the flyweight division in the month of February, so the rankings remain unchanged. As of now, no top-10 women are scheduled to compete in March.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Rose Namajunas (1) Weili Zhang (2) Joanna Jędrzejczyk (3) Carla Esparza (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Marina Rodriguez (6) Michelle Waterson (7) Tecia Torres (8) Amanda Ribas (9) Mackenzie Dern (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the strawweight division in the month of February, so the rankings remain unchanged. The month of March will see two top-10 fighters square off, as #6 Marina Rodriguez takes on #5 Xiaonan Yan.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seo Hee Ham (1) Ayaka Hamasaki (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Alesha Zappitella (4) Ashley Cummins (5) Kanna Asakura (6) Rena Kubota (7) Lindsey VanZandt (8) Miyuu Yamamoto (9) Alyona Rassohyna (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the atomweight division in the month of February, so the rankings remain unchanged. The month of March will see top 105-pounder Seo Hee Ham compete at 115 pounds against Denice Zamboanga.