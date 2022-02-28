Two More Bouts added to ONE X Fight Card

ONE Championship continues to stack the card of its tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, which takes place on Saturday, Mar. 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the addition of two more contests for the undercard.

Bantamweights Shoko Sato and Yusup Saadulaev will be looking to snatch a victory from each other in the hopes of stepping back into the official ONE athlete rankings when they square off at the jaw-dropping event.

Saadulaev was previously ranked, but he fell out of the rankings after losing Stephen Loman last December. He returns to get back in the win column and re-insert himself back into the title picture. However, the Shooto bantamweight champion is ready to get back to his winning ways as well, after a loss to Brazilian upstart Fabricio Andrade. It will undoubtedly be a pivotal bout in a jam-packed bantamweight division.

Also added to the bill, Japanese strawweights Ryuto Sawada and Senzo Ikeda are set to go toe-to-toe. Sawada dropped back-to-back bouts for the first time in his career in 2021 and will want to stem the tide on one of the biggest events of the year. But Ikeda is looking to start a real streak with a third-consecutive victory on the global stage. The move down to strawweight has paid dividends for Ikeda, who is looking to force his way into the title picture and join the ONE athlete rankings.

These bouts join a star-studded lineup at ONE X, which includes four world championship bouts, a mixed rules super-fight between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson, and a dream matchup between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama.

ONE X takes place live on Saturday, Mar. 26.