PFL Challenger Series 1 Results

On Friday, Feb. 18, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Challenger Series 1, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event features four fights with eight fighters vying for a spot on the PFL roster for the 2022 season.
The event airs live on the Fubo TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma
Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson
Travis Davis vs. Bruce Souto
Miles Amos vs. Karl Williams
Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson
Travis Davis vs. Bruce Souto
Miles Amos vs. Karl Williams