LFA 125 Results: Amorim Taps Young for Strawweight Title

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 125, live from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. The event featured a vacant strawweight title fight between Jaqueline Amorim and Loveth Young.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jaqueline Amorim def. Loveth Young by submission (kneebar). Round 1, 1:26 – for the strawweight championship

Adam Fugitt def. Solomon Renfro by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:43

Michael Stack def. Caio Gregorio by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Ashley Nichols def. Hilarie Rose by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Guilherme Faria def. Zach Zane by TKO (strikes), Round 2, 3:27

Austin Ross def. Terry Copling by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 3, 0:45 (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout