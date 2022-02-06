FAC 12: Lookin’ For a Fight Results

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Fighting Alliance Championship will host FAC 12: Lookin’ For a Fight, live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. The event features a featherweight title bout bewtween Isaac Dulgarian and TeeJay Britton.
The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Isaac Dulgarian vs. TeeJay Britton – for the featherweight title
Eduardo Dantas vs. José Alday
Ken Beverly vs. Marshal Kemp
Zach Scroggin vs. Jordan Donais
Elle Wagman vs. Cristina Crist
Gauge Young vs. David Evans
Josh Fremd vs. Joel Bauman
Cris Lencioni vs. Don Shainis
Mikey England vs. Zak Bucia
Alejandro Gomez vs. Jene Zarbano (a)
James Floyd vs. Yunior Escobar (a)
Mike Murray vs. Michael Banks (a)
Lucas Da Costa def. Jeffrey Williams by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 0:24 (a)
Devin Dunn def. Jacob Weeks by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:42
Mason Pillow def. Dwight Brown by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) (a)
Santos Verdinez def. Dylan Reischman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:42
Marcus Munoz def. Rex Stidham by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:40 (a)
Alex Wescoat def. Edrick Rouse by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 2, 0:55 (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout