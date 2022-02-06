FAC 12: Lookin’ For a Fight Results

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Fighting Alliance Championship will host FAC 12: Lookin’ For a Fight, live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. The event features a featherweight title bout bewtween Isaac Dulgarian and TeeJay Britton.

The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Eduardo Dantas vs. José Alday

Ken Beverly vs. Marshal Kemp

Zach Scroggin vs. Jordan Donais

Elle Wagman vs. Cristina Crist

Gauge Young vs. David Evans

Josh Fremd vs. Joel Bauman

Cris Lencioni vs. Don Shainis

Mikey England vs. Zak Bucia

Alejandro Gomez vs. Jene Zarbano (a)

James Floyd vs. Yunior Escobar (a)

Mike Murray vs. Michael Banks (a)

Lucas Da Costa def. Jeffrey Williams by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 0:24 (a)

Devin Dunn def. Jacob Weeks by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:42

Mason Pillow def. Dwight Brown by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) (a)

Santos Verdinez def. Dylan Reischman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:42

Marcus Munoz def. Rex Stidham by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:40 (a)

Alex Wescoat def. Edrick Rouse by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 2, 0:55 (a) Advertisement

