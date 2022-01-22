UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Results

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the UFC will host UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The event features battles for the flyweight and undisputed heavyweight titles.

UFC 270 takes place inside the sold-out Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The night gets underway with the early prelims airing on both UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The televised prelims will follow on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The action culminates with the five-fight main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane – for the heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for the flyweight title

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 0:47

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:06

Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez by TKO (punch). Round 1, 2:59

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdéz by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:15

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Juárez by submission (arm-bar). Round 1, 2:25

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)