Nong-O Gaiyanghadao Returns at ONE X

ONE Championship has added another world title bout to its star-studded tenth-anniversary event, ONE X, scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 26. Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will return to the ONE Circle to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against former kickboxing king Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov.

Nong-O has been untouchable since he came out of retirement to join ONE in 2018. He captured the bantamweight title and has successfully defended it on four separate occasions to push his incredible career fight record to 262-54-1. However, the Thai superstar may have trouble with his upcoming opponent, as Ramazanov knows what it takes to take home ONE gold.

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion brings an unorthodox style into the Circle and often confounds his opponents. He returned to Muay Thai in Nov. 2021 and scored a blistering knockout over Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. The win put him on track for a title shot, and now that he has it, he won’t let it go to waste. On Mar. 26, the Russian star will have a chance to become a two-sport World Champion and dethrone a true martial arts legend in the process.

The exciting bantamweight Muay Thai battle joins two other world championship main events. Angela Lee defends her ONE women’s atomweight championship against ONE women’s atomweight grand prix winner Stamp Fairtex. As well as this, ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes defends his title against Yuya Wakamatsu.

Also on the bill is the special rules super-fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The four-round contest will have alternating rules between ONE Super Series Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

The incredible event airs live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 26.