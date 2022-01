Krush 133 Results: Nakajima Outworks Yokoyma for Tournament Gold

On Friday, Jan. 28, K-1 Japan Group hosted Krush 133, live from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured a super featherweight championship kickboxing bout between Chihiro Nakajima and Tomoya Yokoyama.

The event aired live on Abema TV (Japan) starting at 4 a.m ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Chihiro Nakajima def. Tomoya Yokoyama by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 29-28) – super featherweight championship tournament final

Kaisei Kondo def. Alan Soares by KO. Round 1, 0:40

Masaaki Noiri vs. Keita Makihira

Shoki Kaneda def. Ryuto by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27)

Yuta Kunieda def. Shoya Matsumoto by KO. Round 3, 1:52

Seiya Nakazawa def. Yuya Hashimoto by unanimous decision (28-27 x 3)

Chan Lee def. Kiho by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27)

Tomoya Yokoyama def. Naoki Yamamoto by KO. Round 2, 1:32 – super featherweight championship tournament semifinal

Chihiro Nakajima def. Yutaka by KO. Round 1, 2:56 – super featherweight championship tournament semifinal

Yuto Saito def. Tetsuji Noda by KO. Round 1, 1:11 – super featherweight championship tournament reserve

Daichi Tomizawa def. Ryuto Uchida by unanimous decision

Yuki Sakamoto def. Haruki Mizukami by KO. Round 1, 0:52