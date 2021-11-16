Combat Press Boxing Rankings: November 2021

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Deontay Wilder (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joe Joyce (9) Joseph Parker (10)

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on one of the best fights of the year, and one that finally should put the rivalry to rest. Fury hit the canvas once, but was in control the majority of the fight, knocking out Wilder for the second time. Fury walks out of the trilogy going 2-0-1.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzystztof Glowacki (5) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (6) Kevin Lerena (7) Aleksei Papin (9) Noel Gevor (10) Mateusz Masternak (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Arsen Goulamirian (8)

Krzystzof Wlodarczyk is staying active after not fighting in nearly 18 months, picking up a victory in July and another one on November 6th. Joining the rankings at 10 is Mateusz Masternak, with the subsequent removal of Arsen Goulamirian, who has not competed since 2019.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Sergey Kovalev (2) Dmitry Bivol (3) Joe Smith Jr. (4) Badou Jack (5) Eleider Alvarez (6) Gilberto Ramirez (7) Maxim Vlasov (8) Marcus Browne (9) Callum Smith (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) Daniel Jacobs (4) John Ryder (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Fedor Chudinov (7) Carlos Gongora (8) David Lemieux (9) Gabriel Rosado (10)

David Benavidez got the TKO victory over Kyrone Davis and strengthened his claim to be the next opponent for Canelo.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (4) Ryota Murata (5) Jaime Munguia (6) Chris Eubank Jr. (7) Michael Zefara (8) Liam Williams (9) Erislandy Lara (10)

Jaime Munguia cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Gabriel Rosado. Chris Eubank Jr. did what he was supposed to do in a ‘stay-busy’ fight and finished Wanik Awdijan.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Erickson Lubin (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harrison (6) Kell Brook (7) Michel Soro (8) Tim Tszyu (9) Sergio Garcia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Shawn Porter (3) Yordenis Ugas (4) Manny Pacquiao (5) Keith Thurman (6) Danny Garcia (7) Jaron Ennis (9) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (10) David Avanesyan (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Mikey Garcia (8)

There’s so much to write about Mikey Garcia and his career of late. But I’ll just sum in a few words: disappointing and grossly mismanaged. He dropped a catchweight bout at 145 against Sandor Martin in a massive upset. Garcia is removed from the rankings and not sure when he’ll even sniff them again. One fighter that definitely hasn’t been a disappointment is Jaron Ennis. He keeps winning and doing so in impressive fashion. The opponents he’s beating are solid and he’s finishing guys that haven’t been finished or rarely have been. Garcia is dropped from the rankings and Ennis moves up to 8. David Avanesyan debuts at 10 .

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Gervonta Davis (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Viktor Postol (6) Mario Barrios (7) Jack Catterall (8) Arnold Barboza Jr. (19) Montana Love (10)

Jose Zepeda was back in action and made easy work of Josue Vargas, picking up the victory via TKO.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Teofimo Lopez (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Ryan Garcia (3) Devin Haney (4) Richard Commey (5) Joseph Diaz Jr. (6) Emmanuel Tagoe (7) George Kambosos Jr. (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Jorge Linares (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Oscar Valdez (1) Shakur Stevenson (8) Gervonta Davis (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Miguel Berchelt (4) Jamel Herring (5) Shavkat Rakhimov (6) Tevin Farmer (7) Chris Colbert (9) O’Shaquie Foster (10)

Shakur Stevenson picked up the biggest win of his young career. It wasn’t just the win that was big for him, but the way in which he did it. He dominated a world champion and a top fighter in the division in Jamel Herring. Stevenson jumps all the way to 2.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Emanuel Navarette (2) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (3) Mauricio Lara (4) Josh Warrington (5) Kiko Martinez (NR) Kid Galahad (6) Leigh Wood (8) Can Xu (9) James Dickens (10)

Dropped from the Rankings: Jessie Magdaleno (7)

Huge upset with Kid Galahad being knocked out by Kiko Martinez. Martinez moves up to 6 with Galahad dropping to 7. Jessie Magdaleno is removed due to inactivity. Emanuel Navarette also won by UD over Joet Gonzalez and stays at 2 in the rankings.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Stephen Fulton (5) Brandon Figueroa (6) Luis Nery (7) Ryosuke Iwasa (8) Carlos Castro (9) Angelo Leo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nordine Oubaali (4) Jason Maloney (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Guillermo Rigondeaux (7) Zolani Tete (8) Reymart Gaballo (10) Rau’shee Warren (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Takuma Inoue (8)

Takuma Inoue has been removed after moving up to the 122lb division. The always game Rau’shee Warren is back in the rankings at 10.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Jerwin Ancajas (6) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Andrew Maloney (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) Cristofer Rosales (6) McWilliams Arroyo (7) Sho Kimura (8) Giemel Magramo (9) Angel Acosta (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Esteban Bermudez (9) Carlos Canizales (10)

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Errol Spence (4) Terence Crawford (5) Teofimo Lopez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Vasyl Lomachenko (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.