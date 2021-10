UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori Results

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a catchweight showdown between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

The event airs in its entirety live on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

David Onama vs. Mason Jones

Tabitha Ricci vs. Maria Oliveira

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Jeff Molina vs. Daniel da Silva

Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos

Zviad Lazishvili vs. Jonathan Martinez