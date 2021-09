RISE World Series 2021 Yokohoma Results: Tenshin Remains Unbeaten, Kazane Wins Tournament

On Sept. 23, RISE hosted RISE World Series 2021: Yokohoma which took place at the PIA Arena MM in Yokohoma, Japan.

Japan’s biggest kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa remained undefeated in his 41-bout professional career following his second victory over RISE bantamweight champion Masahiko Suzuki, who has only lost twice in his past 23 contests.

In the final of the eight-man 53-kilogram tournament, Team TEPPEN’s own Kazane earned the biggest win of his career with an extra round decision victory over second-ranked strawweight and third-ranked flyweight Shiro Matsumoto. Earlier in the evening, Kazane edged top-10 strawweight Jin Mandokoro in an absolute war and Shiro defeated third-ranked Kodai Hirayama for the second straight fight.

Advertisement



Also, top-10 kickboxers Kento Haraguchi and Naoki Tanaka earned victories over Tapruwan and Taiju Shiratori, respectively.

The event aired live on Abema TV (Japan) for free worldwide.

FULL RESULTS

Kazane def. Shiro Matsumoto by extension round unanimous decision – 53-kilogram tournament final

Kento Haraguchi def. Tapruwan Hadesworkout by TKO. Round 3, 1:35

Naoki Tanaka def. Taiju Shiratori by extension round unanimous decision

Noah Bey def. Negimajin by unanimous decision

Hiroto Yamaguchi def. Tatsuya Inaishi by unanimous decision

YA-MAN def. Tomohiro Kitai by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:43

Kazane def. Jin Mandokoro by majority decision

Shiro Matsumoto def. Kodai Hirayama by unanimous decision

Takumi Sanekata def. Sumiya Ito by majority decision

Yuzuki Sakai vs. King Tsubasa ends in a split draw

Shuto Miyazaki def. Shota Okudaira by unanimous decision

Shoa Arii def. Kyosuke by unanimous decision

Chiharu Higuchi def. Taiyo Nomura by unanimous decision

Makoto Komori vs. Musashi Matsushida ends in a majority draw

Daiki Matsui def. Shintaro Kawazu by majority decision

*Ryujin Nasukawa def. Tensuke Yamasaki by unanimous decision Tenshin Nasukawa def. Masahiko Suzuki by unanimous decisionKazane def. Shiro Matsumoto by extension round unanimous decision – 53-kilogram tournament finalKento Haraguchi def. Tapruwan Hadesworkout by TKO. Round 3, 1:35Naoki Tanaka def. Taiju Shiratori by extension round unanimous decisionNoah Bey def. Negimajin by unanimous decisionHiroto Yamaguchi def. Tatsuya Inaishi by unanimous decisionYA-MAN def. Tomohiro Kitai by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:43Kazane def. Jin Mandokoro by majority decisionShiro Matsumoto def. Kodai Hirayama by unanimous decisionTakumi Sanekata def. Sumiya Ito by majority decisionYuzuki Sakai vs. King Tsubasa ends in a split drawShuto Miyazaki def. Shota Okudaira by unanimous decisionShoa Arii def. Kyosuke by unanimous decisionChiharu Higuchi def. Taiyo Nomura by unanimous decisionMakoto Komori vs. Musashi Matsushida ends in a majority drawDaiki Matsui def. Shintaro Kawazu by majority decision*Ryujin Nasukawa def. Tensuke Yamasaki by unanimous decision *denotes amateur contest