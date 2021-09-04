GLORY 78: Badr vs. Wrzosek Results

GLORY Kickboxing will host its second event of 2021, GLORY 78, from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Kickboxing bad boy Badr Hari will look to pick up his first official win since 2015 when he meets Polish standout Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a heavyweight headliner.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight title rematch with Alex Pereira taking on the man he defeated to become two-division champion, Artem Vakhitov.

The event kicks off with the SuperFight Series at 12 p.m. ET on GLORYfights.com. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – for light heavyweight title

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez

Levi Rigters vs. Tomáš Možný

Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Cătinaş

Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui – for middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi – for lightweight title

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet

Mohammed Hendouf vs. Manuel Robson