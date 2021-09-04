GLORY 78: Badr vs. Wrzosek Results

GLORY Kickboxing will host its second event of 2021, GLORY 78, from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Kickboxing bad boy Badr Hari will look to pick up his first official win since 2015 when he meets Polish standout Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a heavyweight headliner.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight title rematch with Alex Pereira taking on the man he defeated to become two-division champion, Artem Vakhitov.
The event kicks off with the SuperFight Series at 12 p.m. ET on GLORYfights.com. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek
Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – for light heavyweight title
Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez
Levi Rigters vs. Tomáš Možný
Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti
Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Cătinaş
Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk
Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui – for middleweight title
Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi – for lightweight title
Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet
Mohammed Hendouf vs. Manuel Robson
