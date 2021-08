ONE Championship: Battleground III Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Battleground III from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

In the night’s main event, former top-ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong meets countryman Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a Muay Thai affair.

The event airs via tape-delay on the Bleacher Report YouTube page at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Duoji Banma

Dae Hwan Kim vs. Wei Xie

Bi Nguyen vs. Jenelyn Olsim

Tial Thang vs. Min Jong Song

Purev Otgonjargal vs. Ben Royle