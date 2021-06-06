Home
Events
Logan Paul (L) and Floyd Mayweather (Amanda Westcott/Showtime)
Events

Showtime Boxing Results: Mayweather and Paul Goes the Distance, Jack Crushes Colina

Rob Tatum Assistant Editor

On Sunday, June 6, Showtime Boxing will host Mayweather vs. Paul from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In the night’s headliner, undefeated boxing star Floyd Mayweather took on YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The fight went all eight rounds and per the bout’s rules, it was not scored and no winner was announced.

The action aired live on Showtime pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Exhibition: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul (fight went the distance, no scores per bout rules)
Badou Jack def. Dervin Colina by TKO. Round 4, 2:57
Luis Arias def. Jarrett Hurd by split decision (94-95, 96-93, 97-93)
Exhibition: Brian Maxwell vs. Chad Johnson (fight went the distance, no scores per bout rules)