Matchroom Boxing: Chisora vs. Parker Results

On Saturday, May 1, Matchroom Boxing will host Chisora vs. Parker from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

In the night’s headliner, British heavyweight Dereck Chisora collides with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker.

The co-main event features undisputed women’s lightweight queen Katie Taylor, who puts her WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA belts on the line against Natasha Jonas.

The action aired live on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.