UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Results

On Saturday, April 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on fellow Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. The Australia-based Whittaker has won two straight since losing his belt to current champion Israel Adesanya. Gastelum, meanwhile, snapped a three-fight skid in his last outing, a decision win over Ian Heinisch in February.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose
Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun
Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz
Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish
Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino
Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez
Bartosz Fabiński vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush
Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak