UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Results

On Saturday, April 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on fellow Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. The Australia-based Whittaker has won two straight since losing his belt to current champion Israel Adesanya. Gastelum, meanwhile, snapped a three-fight skid in his last outing, a decision win over Ian Heinisch in February.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Advertisement

