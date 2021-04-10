UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland Results

On Saturday, April 10, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, surging Italian middleweight Marvin Vettori takes on late-notice opponent Kevin Holland. Vettori was originally slated to face England’s Darren Till, but the Liverpool fighter was forced out due to injury. Vettori has reeled off four straight wins since falling to current champion Israel Adesanya by decision. Holland, meanwhile, steps in just three weeks after having a five-fight winning streak snapped by Derek Brunson.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

