Home
Events
Reinier de Ridder (ONE Championship)
Events

ONE on TNT IV Results

Rob Tatum Assistant Editor

On Wednesday, April 28, ONE Championship airs live on primetime in the U.S., hosting ONE on TNT IV from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, reigning light-heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang puts his belt on the line. His challenger is Reinier de Ridder, who defeated N Sang last year at a lighter weight to dethrone the middleweight as ONE champion. Now, de Ridder comes calling for the other piece of gold that belongs to N Sang. Will the Dutchman unseat N Sang for a second time?

Eddie Alvarez makes a quick turnaround in the co-main event, looking to erase the unfortunate outcome of his bout with Iuri Lapicus just three weeks ago. He meets South Korea’s Rae Yoon Ok.

Advertisement

The prelims air on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS
Aung La N Sang vs. Reinier de Ridder – for light heavyweight title
Eddie Alvarez vs. Rae Yoon Ok
Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane vs. Kirill Grishenko
Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki
Muay Thai: Jackie Buntan vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva
Colbey Northcutt vs. Courtney Martin