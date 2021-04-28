ONE on TNT IV Results

On Wednesday, April 28, ONE Championship airs live on primetime in the U.S., hosting ONE on TNT IV from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, reigning light-heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang puts his belt on the line. His challenger is Reinier de Ridder, who defeated N Sang last year at a lighter weight to dethrone the middleweight as ONE champion. Now, de Ridder comes calling for the other piece of gold that belongs to N Sang. Will the Dutchman unseat N Sang for a second time?

Eddie Alvarez makes a quick turnaround in the co-main event, looking to erase the unfortunate outcome of his bout with Iuri Lapicus just three weeks ago. He meets South Korea’s Rae Yoon Ok.

The prelims air on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.