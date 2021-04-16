Bellator 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 Results

On Friday, April 16, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix continues as current titleholder Vadim Nemkov rematches former champion Phil Davis. The pair met previously at Bellator 209, with the Russian Nemkov edging Davis by split decision. Davis has rebounded with three straight wins, while Nemkov has extended his winning streak to seven, unseating Ryan Bader and claiming gold in the process.

Another tournament quarterfinal is slated for the co-main event as UFC veteran Corey Anderson welcomes Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov to the Bellator cage.

The prelims kick off live above at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.