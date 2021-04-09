Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 Results

On Friday, April 9, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix begins as former titleholder Ryan Bader rematches former UFC champion Lyoto Machida. The pair met previously in the Octagon back in 2012, with the Brazilian Machida stopping Bader in the second round. Bader will look for revenge and aim to get back in the win column after dropping his 205-pound strap to current champion Vadim Nemkov in his last outing. Machida aims to snap a two-fight skid after dropping back-to-back split decisions to Phil Davis and Gegard Mousasi.

The co-main event features former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche, who welcomes former Invicta FC flyweight champion Vanessa Porto to the Bellator cage.

The prelims kick off live above at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.