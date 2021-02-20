One Pride MMA Fight Night 42 Live Stream and Results

On Saturday, Feb. 20, One Pride MMA will host One Pride MMA Fight Night 42 from Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the night’s main event, atomweight champion Ade Permana defends his strap against Imam Solikhin. Permana has been a mainstay of the company since his 2018 debut. By the end of the year, he had claimed four victories to rise to the atomweight throne. He has made one successful defense of the belt in each year since, with submission finishes of both opponents in that stretch. Solikhin has the same number of fights as the champion, but carries two losses. “Samson Jawa” won his 2018 debut, but dropped his next two fights, including one by rear-naked choke. He righted the ship with a pair of victories in 2019 and one in 2020. All three wins in his current streak have been finishes.

The event airs live above for $0.99 at 10 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement

