BKFC: Knuckle Mania Weigh-in Video, Photos and Results

On Friday, Feb. 5, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host Knuckle Mania from Lakeland, Fla.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Paige VanZant makes her promotional debut against veteran Britain Hart.

The night’s co-main event features gold on the line as UFC veteran Johnny Bedford squares off with Dat Nguyen for the 135-pound title.

Finally, Ultimate Fighter alum Chris Leben battles Quentin Henry.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Feb. 4. Video of the action appears above, while results and a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC appear below.

Knuckle Mania Weigh-in Results

Paige VanZant (126) vs. Britain Hart (124.4)Johnny Bedford (133.7) vs. Dat Nguyen (134) – for 135-pound titleChris Leben (204.6) vs. Quentin Henry (205.5)Martin Brown (155.4) vs. Zach Zane (155.5)Lorenzo Hunt (206.8) vs. Robert Morrow (204.4)John Chalbeck (144.7) vs. Greg Bono (144.5)Haim Gozali (204) vs. John McCallister (201.8)Charisa Sigala (122.7) vs. Taylor Starling (125.6)Chris Jensen (262.7) vs. Dillion Cleckler (248)Travis Thompson (135.4) vs. David Morgan (135.9)Brandon Lambert (137) vs. Jarod Grant (134.6)Drew Lipton (183.6) vs. Jeff Bailey (186.9)