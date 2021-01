Wu Lin Feng Global Kung Fu Festival Results: Pengfei Captures One-Night Tournament, Rui Extends Unbeaten Streak

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Wu Lin Feng hosted the Wu Lin Feng Global Kung Fu Festival from Macao, China.

The event was headlined by the WLF Kung Fu King one-night, eight-man tournament which featured multiple top-10 fighters, current and former world champions, and a litany of Chinese kickboxing talent.

Elsewhere on the card, Wu Lin Feng King’s Super Cup champion Wei Rui extended his 15-fight unbeaten streak with an unanimous decision victory over IPCC titleholder Zheng Jungfeng.

The event aired live on Henan TV (China).