UFC on ESPN 20 Results: Chiesa Smothers Magny, Alves Crumbles Lazzez

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the UFC hosted UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s main event, a pair of Ultimate Fighter alums collided as Michael Chiesa met Neil Magny in a welterweight affair. Both fighters entered the headlining affair riding three-fight winning streaks. Chiesa was last in action against former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos last January. Meanwhile, Magny bested former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in August.

The event kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 9 a.m. ET, with the main card airing at 12 p.m. ET, on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

