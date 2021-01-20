UFC on ESPN 20 Results: Chiesa Smothers Magny, Alves Crumbles Lazzez

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the UFC hosted UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
In the night’s main event, a pair of Ultimate Fighter alums collided as Michael Chiesa met Neil Magny in a welterweight affair. Both fighters entered the headlining affair riding three-fight winning streaks. Chiesa was last in action against former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos last January. Meanwhile, Magny bested former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in August.
The event kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 9 a.m. ET, with the main card airing at 12 p.m. ET, on both ESPN+ and ESPN.
Warlley Alves def. Mounir Lazzez by TKO (body kicks). Round 1, 2:35
Ike Villanueva def. Vinicius Moreira by knockout (punch). Round 2, 0:39
Viviane Araujo def. Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Matt Schnell def. Tyson Nam by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Lerone Murphy def. Douglas Silva de Andrade by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Omari Akhmedov def. Tom Breese by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:41
Ricky Simon def. Gaetano Pirrello by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 4:00
Su Mudaerji def. Zarrukh Adashev by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Dalcha Lungiambula def. Markus Perez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Francisco Figueredo def. Jerome Rivera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Mike Davis def. Mason Jones by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Umar Nurmagomedov def. Sergey Morozov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:39
Manon Fiorot def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 2, 4:08