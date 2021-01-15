Boxers Who Returned to the Ring

The return of Mike Tyson to the ring, who at the age of 54, wore his gloves again for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr at the Dignity Health Park in Carson, Calif., and aroused tremendous emotion for boxing fans in the UK and all over the world. His return, however, is not an isolated case: many champions of the past (and still active) have abandoned boxing and then resumed fighting, albeit for matches of considerable economic and mediatic depth.

This is Mike Tyson’s third return to the ring in his career. “Iron Mike” had stopped in 1991 for the first time, when he was only 25 years old, before challenging Evander Holyfield. Desiree Washington’s rape allegations led him to a 10-year prison sentence. Tyson was released from prison in 1995 for good behavior and returned to the ring at the age of 29. In 1997 he was suspended indefinitely after the infamous ear bite against Holyfield, but returned to business in 1998.

Muhammad Alì (Cassius Clay)

Muhammad Alì, the one considered by many to be the greatest boxer of all time was forced to three years of inactivity in 1967. In fact, Alì, who at that time embraced the Muslim religion, refused to go to Vietnam in strong opposition against the American government and its war policy. He returned to fighting in 1971, losing to Joe Frazier. in 1974 he beat George Foreman in the worldwide famous “Rumble in the Jungle,” returning to the roof of the world. He ended his career with 61 wins and only five defeats. To partake in boxing wagers click here.

George Foreman

George Foreman himself returned to fight in 1987, 10 years after saying enough. Seven years later, and two decades after the defeat against Muhammad Alì, Foreman crossed his gloves with Michael Moorer and at the ripe old age of 46 he returned winning a world belt. No other boxer in the history of the sport has been able to become world champion at that age.

Floyd Mayweather Jr

Floyd Mayweather Jr was WBC world champion in five different weight categories, able to end his career with a perfect score of 50 wins and zero defeats. In 2009, Mayweather returned to the ring after nearly two years of absence, beating WBA and WBO lightweight champion Manuel Marquez in a non-title match. After the millionaire match he won against Conor McGregor, Mayweather had announced his return to the ring in 2021.

Vitali Klitschko

In 2004, Vitali Klitschko decided to retire as WBC world champion. The Ukrainian stayed away from the ring for four years, before returning and re-gaining his prestige by beating Samuel Peter. Klitschko defended his world champion belt 12 times, finishing undefeated (10-0) his second stint in the sport. Klitschko’s last match was a title defense against Manuel Charr, whom he stopped during the fourth round.