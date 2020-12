On Saturday, Dec. 5, the UFC will host its 19th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori collide. Hermansson was originally slated to face Kevin Holland, but a positive COVID-19 test forced the Italian Vettori into the main event spotlight.

The co-main event pits former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux against Jamahal Hill.

Advertisement

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follow at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN 2.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 4.

ESPN 2 Main Card

Jack Hermansson () vs. Marvin Vettori ()Ovince Saint Preux () vs. Jamahal Hill ()Gabriel Benítez () vs. Justin Jaynes ()Montana De La Rosa () vs. Taila Santos ()Roman Dolidze () vs. John Allan ()Nate Landwehr () vs. Movsar Evloev ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Louis Smolka () vs. Jose Alberto Quiñonez ()Matt Wiman () vs. Jordan Leavitt ()Jimmy Flick () vs. Cody Durden ()Ilia Topuria () vs. Damon Jackson ()Gian Villante () vs. Jake Collier ()