On Friday, Dec. 4, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Big Bang.

In the night’s main event, current ONE light-heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia and former top-ranked heavyweight Murat Aygün in a clash for the ages. Kryklia is currently ranked as a top-three heavyweight in kickboxing. He is on a nine-fight winning streak and captured the ONE light-heavyweight belt along the way. The challenger, Aygün, is making his promotional debut after compiling an impressive 16-1 kickboxing record.

The co-headliner is a featherweight clash in the MMA realm between Koyomi Matsushima against grappling legend Garry Tonon, who is making his sixth ONE appearance since March 2018. Matsushima has compiled a 12-4 record, including a 3-1 mark within ONE, and is most recently coming off a third-round TKO victory over Jae Woong Kim. Tonon has compiled an undefeated 5-0 record in ONE.

Despite a stacked bill, all eyes will be on promotional newcomer and kickboxing star Marat Grigorian in his ONE debut. Grigorian has compiled an outstanding 57-11-1 record in his professional kickboxing career, won multiple championships in various organizations, and holds notable victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon Banchamek, Christian Baya and Jomthong Chuwattana. The GLORY lightweight champion hopes to continue his legacy in ONE when he takes on Russian kickboxer Ivan Kondratev, who looks to play spoiler in perhaps the most anticipated ONE kickboxing debut of the year.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform.