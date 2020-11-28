On Saturday, Nov. 28, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr collide in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.
Joining the main event, internet personality Jake Paul meets former NBA guard Nate Robinson.
Also on the card, Badou Jack meets undefeated Blake McKernan.
The event airs live above via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson
Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan
Rashad Coulter vs. Viddal Riley
Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez – for WBC USNBC featherweight title
Sulaiman Segawa vs. Jamaine Ortiz – for WBC USNBC silver lightweight title
Gregory Corbin vs. Joe Cusumano – for WBC USNBC heavyweight title