On Saturday, Nov. 28, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr collide in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

Joining the main event, internet personality Jake Paul meets former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Also on the card, Badou Jack meets undefeated Blake McKernan.

The event airs live above via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.