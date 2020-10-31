On Saturday, Oct. 31, Showtime Boxing visits the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for Davis vs. Santa Cruz.
In the night’s main event, Gervonta Davis meets Leo Santa Cruz. The fight will see Davis put his WBA lightweight belt on the line, while Santa Cruz offers up his WBA super featherweight belt.
The co-main event features Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl, who battle for the WBA junior welterweight strap.
The main card airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz – for WBA lightweight title and WBA junior lightweight title
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl – for WBA junior welterweight title
Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez
Diego Magdaleno vs. Isaac Cruz
Michel Rivera vs. Ladarius Miller
Jerry Perez vs. Joshua Zuniga
Julian Rodarte vs. Jose Morales
Kent Cruz vs. Dieumerci Nzau
Anthony Cuba vs. Leon Cavalli
