On Saturday, Oct. 31, Showtime Boxing visits the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for Davis vs. Santa Cruz.

In the night’s main event, Gervonta Davis meets Leo Santa Cruz. The fight will see Davis put his WBA lightweight belt on the line, while Santa Cruz offers up his WBA super featherweight belt.

The co-main event features Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl, who battle for the WBA junior welterweight strap.

The main card airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.