On Sunday, Nov. 1, RISE visits the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan for the latest installment of its Dead or Alive 2020 series.

In the night’s main event, undefeated Japanese kickboxing phenom and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Tenshin Nasukawa battles former multiple-division RISE champion Yuki in a 58-kilogram bout.

The co-main event features the No. 4-ranked flyweight in the world, Masahiko Suzuki, takes on Rui Ebata in a 55-kilogram affair.

Advertisement

The event airs live at 1 a.m. ET on Fite TV. Check back following the event for the full results.