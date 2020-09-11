On Friday, Sept. 11, Bellator MMA will host its 245th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, former Bellator champion Phil Davis squares off with former UFC titleholder Lyoto Machida for a second time. The pair met previously under the UFC banner in 2013, with the American Davis earning a decision nod in Machida’s native Brazil. Davis enters the match-up having won four of his last five, while Machida had a four-fight winning streak snapped against Gegard Mousasi in his last appearance.

The prelims kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on YouTube, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the four-fight main card on both DAZN and the Paramount Network. Check back following the event for the full results.