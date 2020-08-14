Two Muay Thai greats are set to take to the ring this weekend under the ONE Championship banner, but only one can advance to the finals of the company’s bantamweight Muay Thai tournament.

In one corner stands Saemapetch Fairtex, a veteran of 137 fights and victor of 118 of those contests. One of the men he couldn’t defeat will stand opposite of him on Friday. That man is Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym. Rodlek has even more experience than his younger counterpart. He checks in with 173 total bouts and 128 victories. Can Saemapetch avenge his prior loss and move one step closer to a rematch with bantamweight kingpin Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, another man who bested him? Or will Rodlek emerge with his second victory over Saemapetch?

The answer comes at the end of a night — or morning, if you’re an American fan — that features six fights. The Muay Thai lineup also includes an intriguing featherweight match-up between Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy and Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym. The lone kickboxing affair features Leo Pinto and Mehdi Zatout. Meanwhile, the MMA docket includes such notables as Pongsiri Mitsatit, Yodkaikaew Fairtex and the undefeated John Shink.

ONE Championship: No Surrender II takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and can be seen via ONE’s app at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 14. Check back following the event for the full results.