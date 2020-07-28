The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with a woman who can be defined as a combat sports journeywoman, who is currently a 2020 Ms. Health and Fitness competitor, Crystal “Bear” Lawson.

Lawson talks about how life has changed since COVID-19, her reflections on her GLORY Kickboxing debut and how we need to make the best of the time we have. Lawson even debuted her new catchphrase, heard first right here on the show.

Be sure to click here to vote for Lawson. It’s free, but paid votes go to Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.