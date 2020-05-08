On Saturday, May 9, the UFC will host UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the night’s main event, top-ranked lightweights collide as Tony Ferguson meets Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. California’s Ferguson enters the headlining affair riding a 12-fight winning streak. The TUF winner previously held interim gold and has been scheduled to meet current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on five occasions, but the fight has yet to come to fruition. Gaethje, meanwhile, is a former World Series of Fighting champion known for his all-action fights. After a pair of setbacks when he first stepped into the Octagon, the Colorado product has scored three straight knockout victories.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event, as bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his belt against the most dominant fighter in the division’s history, former champion Dominick Cruz.

The event kicks off with three fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET. The preliminary card continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET with four additional bouts. The five-fight main card airs live via ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Below are the results of the event’s weigh-ins, which took place Friday, May 8.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for interim lightweight titleHenry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135) – for bantamweight titleFrancis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5)*Yorgan De Castro (262) vs. Greg Hardy (265.5)

ESPN Preliminary Card

Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5)Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243)Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (186)

ESPN Preliminary Card

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

* – Stephens missed the featherweight limit of 146 pounds and was fined a percentage of his fight purse.