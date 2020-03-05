As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, Kunlun Fight and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media.

Every month, Combat Press will rank each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

The numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from last month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Roman Kryklia (2) Jamal Ben Saddik (3) Benjamin Adegbuyi (4) Guto Inocente (5) Mladen Brestovac (6) Zabit Samedov (7) Roel Mannaart (8) D’Angelo Marshall (9) Ismael Londt (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (85.1-95 kilograms)

Artem Vakhitov (1) Pavel Zhuravlev (2) Luis Tavares (3) Alex Pereira (4) Sergej Maslobojev (6) Donegi Abena (5) Stéphane Susperregui (7) Felipe Micheletti (8) Ariel Machado (9) Zinedine Hameur-Lain (10)

Sergej Maslobojev moves up one spot in the rankings following his first-round knockout win over K-1 heavyweight champion Roel Mannaart at GLORY 75. France’s Zinedine Hameur-Lain posted a comeback victory against Adel Zaripov Emperor Chok Dee in France. Zaripov scored a knockdown in the early going, but the hometown favorite Hameur-Lain landed three knockdowns of his own for the win.

Middleweight (80.1-85 kilograms)

Alex Pereira (1) Donovan Wisse (2) Simon Marcus (3) Loren Javier Jorge (4) Yousri Belgaroui (5) Artem Levin (6) Igor Bugaenko (7) Hicham El Gaoui (8) Ulrik Bokeme (9) Jason Wilnis (10)

The lone middleweight in action was fifth-ranked Yousri Belgaroui. The former GLORY title challenger stopped Jakob Styben in the second round following an arm injury.

Welterweight (72.6-80 kilograms)

Cédric Doumbé (1) Alim Nabiyev (3) Regian Eersel (4) Murthel Groenhart (5) Jamie Bates (-) Harut Grigorian (2) Nieky Holzken (6) Dmitry Menshikov (7) Endy Semeleer (8) Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Yoann Kongolo (10)

Jamie Bates’ upset victory over former GLORY welterweight champion Harut Grigorian at GLORY 75 earns him the fifth spot in the rankings.

Lightweight (70-72.5 kilograms)

Marat Grigorian (1) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (2) Giorgio Petrosyan (3) Superbon Banchamek (4) Tayfun Ozcan (5) Chingiz Allazov (6) Samy Sana (7) Jonay Risco (8) Davit Kiria (9) Buakaw Banchamek (10)

No. 5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan earned his 13th straight victory following a unanimous decision over Spain’s Daniel Moscardo at Enfusion 96.

Featherweight (65-69.9 kilograms)

Qiu Jianliang (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (2) Jordann Pikeur (3) Masaaki Noiri (4) Jia Aoqi (5) Petchtanong Banchamek (6) Ren Hiramoto (7) Rukiya Anpo (8) Kaew Weerasakreck (9) Zakaria Zouggary (10)

GLORY featherweight champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao claimed his third victory over former GLORY champ Serhiy Adamchuk at GLORY 75.

Bantamweight (60.1-64.9 kilograms)

Kenta Hayashi (1) Taiju Shiratori (2) Wei Rui (3) Ilias Ennahachi (4) Zhu Shuai (5) Koya Urabe (6) Wang Wenfeng (7) Saeksan Or. Kwanmuang (8) Yuto Shinohara (9) Gonnapar Weerasakreck (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (57.6-60 kilograms)

Takeru (1) Tenshin Nasukawa (2) Leona Pettas (3) Kosuke Komiyama (4) Kouzi (5) Asahisa Hirotaka (6) Yuma Saikyo (7) Zhao Chongyang (8) Suarek Rukkukamui (9) Kotaro Shimano (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (57.5 kilograms and below)

Yoshiki Takei (1) Yuuki Egawa (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Yuta Murakoshi (4) Masashi Kumura (5) Astemir Borsov (6) Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (7) Wang Junguang (8) Masahiko Suzuki (9) Haruma Saikyo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Takeru (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (3) Giorgio Petrosyan (4) Tenshin Nasukawa (5) Alex Pereira (6) Yoshiki Takei (7) Qiu Jianliang (8) Cédric Doumbé (9) Rico Verhoeven (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Anissa Meksen (1) Tiffany van Soest (2) Iman Barlow (3) Jorina Baars (4) Wang Kehan (5) Gong Yanli (6) Wang Cong (7) Sarel de Jong (8) Anissa Haddaoui (9) Sofia Olofsson (10)/Christina Breuer (10)

Top pound-for-pound fighter Anissa Meksen earned her 100th career victory when she beat South Korean Jiwaen Lee via a second-round stoppage at GLORY 75.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.