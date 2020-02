On Friday, Jan. 31, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing touched down at the Legends Casino in Toppenish, Wash.

In the night’s main event, Filipino prospect Jade Bornea edged out the previously unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo, to capture the vacant NABF super flyweight title.

Below are results of the event, as well as a photo gallery of the night’s action shot by Leon Carter for Combat Press. Click an image for a larger version.