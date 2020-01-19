On Friday, Jan. 17, Battle at the Boat returned to the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 in Tacoma, Wash., for its 125th fight card.
The card featured a night of boxing action.
Below are results of the event, as well as a photo gallery of the night’s action shot by Leon Carter for Combat Press. Click an image for a larger version.
FULL RESULTS
Dannie Williams def. Andre Keys by unanimous decision
Niko McFarland def. Antonio Neal by unanimous decision
Jose Cervantes def. Cody Brown by TKO. Round 1
Nicholas Mills def. Michael Johnson by TKO. Round 3
Joseph Aguilar def. Juan Jackson by TKO. Round 2
Luis De Alba def. Marco Garcia by split decision
