KRUSH 171 Results: Yuma Saikyo Wins Lightweight Tournament

KRUSH 171 was a kickboxing event hosted in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 24. It featured many kickboxing bouts. Yuma Saikyo won the Krush Lightweight (62.5 kg) Tournament at Krush 171. This was a one-night, four-man tournament to determine the Krush Lightweight Champion The results for the KRUSH 171 bouts can be found below.
Yuma Saikyo def. Haru Komiya by KO (Left Hook). Round 1, 2:29
Riki Iwao def. Naohiro Kono by KO (Right Straight). Round 2, 2:29
Haru Komiya def. Sota Amano by split decision (30-30, 29-30, 29-30)
Yuma Saikyo def. Shoya by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-28, 30-28)
Raita Hashimoto def. Takeshi Owaki by split decision (30-29, 29-30, 29-29)
Ryunosuke Saito def. Akira Uchida by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-28)
Haru Komiya def. Samuel Seiko Nagasawa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Sota Amano def. Kaneshin Kodama by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 30-29)
Yuma Saikyo def. Hiroki by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 30-28)
Shoya def. Kento Ito by KO (Right Hook). Round 2, 2:40
SEIYA def. Tomotaka by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
