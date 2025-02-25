Home
Events
Krush 171
Events

KRUSH 171 Results: Yuma Saikyo Wins Lightweight Tournament

KRUSH 171 was a kickboxing event hosted in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 24. It featured many kickboxing bouts. Yuma Saikyo won the Krush Lightweight (62.5 kg) Tournament at Krush 171. This was a one-night, four-man tournament to determine the Krush Lightweight Champion The results for the KRUSH 171 bouts can be found below.

FULL RESULTS

Yuma Saikyo def. Haru Komiya by KO (Left Hook). Round 1, 2:29
Riki Iwao def. Naohiro Kono by KO (Right Straight). Round 2, 2:29
Haru Komiya def. Sota Amano by split decision (30-30, 29-30, 29-30)
Yuma Saikyo def. Shoya by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-28, 30-28)
Raita Hashimoto def. Takeshi Owaki by split decision (30-29, 29-30, 29-29)
Ryunosuke Saito def. Akira Uchida by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-28)
Haru Komiya def. Samuel Seiko Nagasawa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Sota Amano def. Kaneshin Kodama by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 30-29)
Yuma Saikyo def. Hiroki by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 30-28)
Shoya def. Kento Ito by KO (Right Hook). Round 2, 2:40
SEIYA def. Tomotaka by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Advertisement