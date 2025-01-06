ONE Championship’s 2024 Fighters of the Year: Superlek Kiatmoo9, Kade Ruotolo

ONE Championship has awarded two of its premier athletes Fighter of the Year for 2024 after they battled across multiple weights and sports throughout the past year.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Kade Ruotolo were both honored by the promotion for their outstanding performances on the global stage.

Both men started 2024 in title tilts at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan this past January.

Ruotolo retained the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling Championship via unanimous decision in a rematch with Tommy Langaker, and Superlek battered Takeru Segawa’s leg in a stunning striking masterclass to defend the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing Championship.

Ruotolo then returned in April to face Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight affair at ONE Fight Night 21. That evening, he needed less than five minutes to dispatch the Brazilian with an arm-in rear-naked choke and secure his second win of the year.

Two months later, the American superstar was back at ONE 167. The Jun. 7 show was significant for Ruotolo, as it stood as his MMA debut. He took on compatriot Blake Cooper and implemented his elite ground game to win the bout via submission in the first round.

Superlek returned to the ONE Championship stage that same month, taking on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 68. Though the Thai powerhouse was pushed by his fellow countryman he had little issue taking the win on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

“The Kicking Machine” then finished his 2024 campaign by moving up to bantamweight Muay Thai to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the divisional throne at ONE 168 – ONE’s triumphant return to the United States – in September. It was here that he showed his true dominance by knocking out the Brit in just 49 seconds to claim his second belt.

Three clean and dominant victories, including a win that made him a two-sport, two-division kingpin made it a banner year for Superlek and earned him the well-deserved honor of Fighter of the Year in ONE.

Ruotolo had to wait until November to close out his run at ONE 169.

In his second MMA bout, the Californian breezed past the ever-tough Ahmed Mujtaba to score a second submission win after just 64 seconds. On this occasion, however, he also showed he has power in his hands, which put the entire lightweight division on notice.

2024 had an incredible amount of memorable action and standout performances, but Superlek and Ruotolo stood head and shoulders above the rest with a perfect year that showcased their abilities in show-stopping style.