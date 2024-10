ONE Friday Fights 81 Results: Superbon Finishes Nattawut with Elbow

On Friday, Sep. 20, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 81, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA action.

The first six fights aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the remainder of the card on watch.onefc.com pay-per-view. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Superbon def. Jo Nattawut by KO (elbow). Round 1, 1:43

Kiamran Nabati def. Nong-O Hama by unanimous decision

Nabil Anane def. Soe Lin Oo by unanimous decision

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai def. Suablack Tor Pran49 by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:57

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Akram Hamidi by KO. Round 1 (punch). 1:22

Shadow Singha Mawynn def. Mohammad Siasarani by unanimous decision

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin def. Otis Waghorn by majority decision

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi def. Suriyanlek Por Yenying by unanimous decision

Takeru Segawa def. Thant Zin by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:47

Ilias Ennahachi def. Hiroki Akimoto by unanimous decision

Rittidet Sor Sommai def. Eisaku Ogasawara by unanimous decision

Hyu def. Youcef Saad by unanimous decision