How Can ONE Championship Expand Its Reach Further?

ONE Championship has risen rapidly in stature over the last few years, and the competition founded in 2011 reached a valuation of over $1 billion in 2018. It is still a way behind the Ultimate Fighting Championship, however, which is a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise.

There’s a chance that ONE Championship could contend with the UFC in the future if it manages to expand its reach in the right ways. This could be achieved through leveraging the power of other forms of entertainment, as well as entering new markets outside of Asia.

Advertisement



ONE Championship Has Grown Rapidly

One Fighting Championship was founded by Chatri Sityodtong and Victor Cui in 2011, but it only started to gain mass attention after the name change to ONE Championship in 2015. It expanded internationally up until the end of the 2010s and signed several huge names to its roster.

The last few years have been incredible for the competition, thanks to the $150 million of investment raised in 2021. This has led to fights in major locations around the world including Qatar, which have helped it witness a massive boost in viewership figures.

Expanding Into Other Forms of Entertainment

ONE Championship has gained mass attention in fight circles, but it isn’t yet considered mainstream in the same way that UFC is. There are various ways that this could be rectified, with more focus on branching out into various forms of entertainment potentially holding the key.

With the vast number of sports documentaries surging in popularity on streaming services, it could be a great idea to create content based on some of the top fighters from ONE Championship. The likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty are major crowd-pleasers with incredible stories to tell.

The online casino industry is another excellent place to market the brand further. There are martial arts-themed online slots casino titles such as Samurai Code, suggesting there could be an audience out there for MMA and Muay Thai-themed games.

It could be an idea to tap into the booming Megaways category at online casinos, where there are other branded titles like Deal or No Deal Golden Box Megaways. For people wondering how do Megaways slots work, they have a unique function that enables more than 100,000 win lines. That feature has helped them to become extremely popular over the last few years.

Events in Other Markets

ONE Championship is officially the most-liked combat sports brand among Gen Z, meaning that it could blow up further and become bigger than the UFC eventually. Since the competition has expanded with events outside of Asia, it has seen a surge in popularity. Therefore, organizing more events across America and Europe could be the key to strong growth. The fights are broadcast in over 190 countries now, helping it gain more exposure every year.

Judging by the incredible growth of ONE Championship up to this point, it seems that the sky is the limit for the competition. If it branches out into other areas of entertainment to attract more fans, it could challenge the UFC in the years ahead.

ONE Championship has risen rapidly in stature over the last few years, and the competition founded in 2011 reached a valuation of over $1 billion in 2018. It is still a way behind the Ultimate Fighting Championship, however, which is a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise.

There’s a chance that ONE Championship could contend with the UFC in the future if it manages to expand its reach in the right ways. This could be achieved through leveraging the power of other forms of entertainment, as well as entering new markets outside of Asia.

ONE Championship Has Grown Rapidly

One Fighting Championship was founded by Chatri Sityodtong and Victor Cui in 2011, but it only started to gain mass attention after the name change to ONE Championship in 2015. It expanded internationally up until the end of the 2010s and signed several huge names to its roster.

The last few years have been incredible for the competition, thanks to the $150 million of investment raised in 2021. This has led to fights in major locations around the world including Qatar, which have helped it witness a massive boost in viewership figures.

Expanding Into Other Forms of Entertainment

ONE Championship has gained mass attention in fight circles, but it isn’t yet considered mainstream in the same way that UFC is. There are various ways that this could be rectified, with more focus on branching out into various forms of entertainment potentially holding the key.With the vast number of sports documentaries surging in popularity on streaming services, it could be a great idea to create content based on some of the top fighters from ONE Championship. The likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty are major crowd-pleasers with incredible stories to tell.

The online casino industry is another excellent place to market the brand further. There are martial arts-themed online slots casino titles such as Samurai Code, suggesting there could be an audience out there for MMA and Muay Thai-themed games.

It could be an idea to tap into the booming Megaways category at online casinos, where there are other branded titles like Deal or No Deal Golden Box Megaways. For people wondering how do Megaways slots work, they have a unique function that enables more than 100,000 win lines. That feature has helped them to become extremely popular over the last few years.

Events in Other Markets

ONE Championship is officially the most-liked combat sports brand among Gen Z, meaning that it could blow up further and become bigger than the UFC eventually. Since the competition has expanded with events outside of Asia, it has seen a surge in popularity. Therefore, organizing more events across America and Europe could be the key to strong growth. The fights are broadcast in over 190 countries now, helping it gain more exposure every year.

Judging by the incredible growth of ONE Championship up to this point, it seems that the sky is the limit for the competition. If it branches out into other areas of entertainment to attract more fans, it could challenge the UFC in the years ahead.