ONE Friday Fights 57 Results: Panrit Picks Up Decision Over Balyko

On Friday, Mar. 29, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 57, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree def. Alexey Balyko by unanimous decision

Shakhriyor Jurayev def. Numpangna Eaglemuaythai by KO (elbow). Round 2, 0:23

Donking Yotharakmuaythai def. Chalongsuk Jacksonmuaythai by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:54

Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset def. Wanchuchai Kaewsamrit by unanimous decision

Sungprab Lookpichit def. Yodnamnuea N and P Boxing by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:06

Soe Lin Oo def. Fabio Reis by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:42

Parham Gheirati def. Otop Or Kwanmuang by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:02

Moe Htet Aung def. Tomoya Maruyama by TKO (punch). Round 3, 2:50

Tuan Tran def. Yuya Jonishi by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:56

Seiya Matsuda def. Mikhail Gritsanenko by split decision

Akari Ogata def. Khojinsa Komoldinova by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:16