Donovan Wisse vs. Sergej Braun Title Bout Added to GLORY 96

The co-main event has been added to GLORY 96. GLORY middleweight world champion Donovan Wisse (21 wins, 1 loss, 10 knockouts) will look to defend his title against Germany’s Sergej Braun (45 wins, 13 losses, 27 knockouts) at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam on October 12.

Donovan Wisse vs. Sergej Braun

The Surinamese-Dutch champion Wisse is currently the top-ranked middleweight in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers. If he wins against Braun, he will tie Alex Pereira for the most title defenses in GLORY middleweight history, with five.

Germany’s Sergej Braun is the second-ranked middleweight in the division and has notable victories over Mo Touchassie, Michael Boapeah, and Ertugrul Bayrak, the only fighter to have defeated Donovan Wisse. The experienced German fighter is eager for this chance, which could be a highlight of his long and successful career.

Advertisement



GLORY 96

GLORY 96 will also feature a main event where GLORY welterweight world champion Chico Kwasi (43 wins, 5 losses, 23 knockouts) will defend his title against GLORY lightweight world champion Tyjani Beztati (27 wins, 4 losses, 9 knockouts). GLORY 96 will be one to watch.