ONE Fight Night 16’s Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak: Eyeing a Title Shot

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak has been waiting to meet Cristina Morales in ONE Championship for some time, and she’ll finally get her chance at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Muay Thai sensation will continue her kickboxing journey in the world’s largest martial organization, and she’s been putting the work in ahead of her return to U.S. primetime via Prime Video.

“From my past two fights, I’ve tried to research the kickboxing rules, and especially how to use my knee or other weapons to get points. From the last fight, I now know how to throw my knee not to break the rules. I have more knowledge so I can adjust better in this fight,” Jaroonsak told ONE.

“Also, I got a lot of confidence after my fight with [three-sport superstar] Stamp. Like, ‘Hey, I just had a really close fight with a world champion.’ My future opponents shouldn’t be at a higher level.”

Having competed in the striking art twice before in ONE, Supergirl is now feeling more comfortable in kickboxing gloves.

She believes that beating a multiple-time world champion in Morales will thrust her into consideration for a shot at the divisional crown, so she’s ready to make their meeting exciting.

“I feel like my fans like to watch me in kickboxing because I can fire more punches without being so concerned about the counter-attack on the chin like in Muay Thai with small gloves. I can fight with a fast pace in kickboxing style, and fans like that style, too,” Jaroonsak stated.

“If I can win this fight, I want to take a shot at gold. I’m very determined. This fight, I need to put on a show and prove that I have the potential to fight in a world title match.”

While she may inching closer toward title contention with a victory, Supergirl is also viewing this matchup as a litmus test for her skills.

The atomweight star has seen Morales take on the best in the world, so she is taking this match as a measuring stick for how she could contend against the upper echelon of the atomweight kickboxing division, should she get the chance.

“My fight with Cristina Morales was postponed twice, but I’m not upset at all. I just really want to fight her soon. She fought with Anissa Meksen, who is one of my idols, so fighting her will be a good test of my skills,” Jaroonsak said.

“From what I’ve studied, I think she’s more like a boxer. Most of the time she focuses on punching. Her strength is also her weakness because she only depends on her hands. She rarely kicks or uses other tricks. If I can use my other weapons mixed with punches, I will surely dominate her.”

After a long wait, Supergirl will get her chance to put this match behind her and establish herself as a force to be reckoned with on Nov. 3.

As such, the anticipation is palable for the Thai athlete ahead of her return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“Finally, our paths collide. This time we will fight to our fullest. I hope each of us will come to the ring at 100 percent. See you in the ring,” Jaroonsak said.

ONE Fight Night 16 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 3. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.