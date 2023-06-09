Three Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Championship is back inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Meshikov this Friday, Jun. 9.

The event will hit North American screens via Amazon Prime, and another evening of incredible martial arts action – across four different sports – is promised.

Two World Title bouts will lead the way at the top of the card, but with a little slice of everything, there is an almost endless list of highlight potential.

Here are three reasons why ONE Fight Night 11 shouldn’t be missed.

Eersel vs. Menshikov

Dmitry Menshikov is the fourth-ranked kickboxer in the world, but when he steps into the ring in Bangkok, he will be wearing four-ounce gloves for the first time.

Fsscing him in his promotional bow will be none other than ONE Lightweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Regian Eersel.

Menshikov has made it clear that he’s not intimidated by his foe’s 21-fight winning streak, and he has said that after capturing the lightweight Muay Thai crown on Friday night, he’s coming Eersel’s other strap.

But defeating “The Immortal” is something no man has done on the global stage. He has been nearly untouchable in his ONE tenure, and he’s coming off his first defense of the coveted crown earlier this year.

This is the exact type of matchup fans want to see, and both men have everything to prove. The elite of the elite will headline the night, and their firefight will offer another reason for fans to be wowed by Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves.

Kickboxing Goodness

Although two of the best kickboxers will headline ONE Fight Night 11 in a Muay Thai title tilt, three matches will bring the sport to the masses on Jun. 9.

Heavyweight sluggers Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente will get the evening started with a bang before Dutch legend Nieky Holzken returns against Arian Sadikovic later in the evening. Those two tussles alone will be worth the price of admission.

The third and final kickboxing contest of the evening is set to be even more enticing, as former featherweight king Superbon Singha Mawynn battles fifth-ranked divisional contender Tayfun Ozcan in a pivotal battle that may decide who’s next to challenge for the World Title.

ONE Fight Night 11 is a perfect platform for kickboxing to shine, and these three matches are guaranteed to give fans a glimpse at what makes the sport so great.

Can “The Jaguar” Solidify His Spot?

Jeremy Miado is on an impressive four-bout run in ONE, and, after back-to-back wins over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams, he is on the verge of confirming himself as a threat to the strawweight World Title.

To continue his rise in the division, however, he must take out unbeaten Dagestani debutant Mansur Malachiev.

With Jarred Brooks sitting comfortably at the top of the mountain, this is a perfect matchup for Miado to prove he can hang with elite grapplers.

If he can pick up another crucial win in U.S. primetime, the Filipino will have every right to demand a spot in the strawweight rankings.

ONE Fight Night 11 airs live on Friday, Jun. 9. The action begins on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.