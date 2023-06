ONE Friday Fights 23 Results

On Friday, Jun. 30, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 23, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features nine Muay Thai bouts, two MMA fights and one kickboxing match.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Paedsanlek PK Saenchai vs. Kongklai Annymuaythai

Muay Thai bout: Beckham Bigwinchampiongym vs. Anton Petrov

Muay Thai bout: Pettong Kiatsongrit vs. Stephen Irvine

Muay Thai bout: Petlampun Muadablampang vs. Patakake Sinbimuaythai

Muay Thai bout: Chokdee Maxjandee vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina

Muay Thai bout: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean

Kickboxing bout: Kompet Fairtex vs. Huo Xiaolong

Muay Thai bout: River Daz vs. Silviu Vitez

Muay Thai bout: Jose Manuel Hita vs. Alexandr Skvortsov

Muay Thai bout: Yu Yau Pui def. Marie Ruumet by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Lawrence Phillips def. Dalir Moradian by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:47

MMA bout: Chayan Oorzhak def. Avliyohon Hamidov by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:18