Rodtang Discusses His Win at ONE Fight Night 10 and What’s Next

Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally fought in America this past weekend, and the U.S. crowd adored the Thai superstar. At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Friday, May 5, the audience inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver roared their approval as “The Iron Man” finished Edgar Tabares to retain his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-main event of the evening.

At ONE Championship’s post-event press conference, Rodtang shared his amazement at the love he had received.

“Yeah, I was shocked, I had no idea that Americans would respond that way or that I already have a fanbase in America,” he said.

Advertisement



“I was just shocked, I’m just very grateful. I never thought as a child, you know, struggling in poverty that I’d be here.”

For “The Iron Man,” the match had even more meaning. As ONE brought its unique brand of martial arts to U.S. shores for the first time, Rodtang wanted to be one of the key figures involved, so he could aid in bringing Muay Thai to the world’s attention.

“I was really thrilled with the opportunity to fight in America and show the beauty of Muay Thai. I really want to elevate it as an art. You know, I truly believe in Muay Thai, love Muay Thai, and I want the world to see the beauty of Muay Thai too,” the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said.

A lot was made of Rodtang’s recent weigh-ins and the potential effects that Denver’s elevation could have on his performance. But the striking megastar hit the mark on the scales when needed – and didn’t look phased by being a mile-high.

And part of that credit goes to an unlikely source, fellow flyweight titleholder ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci.

“I’m very good friends with Mikey Musumeci, and Mikey Musumeci was my buddy in terms of helping me lose the weight and, you know, the hydration so I’m very grateful to Mikey. And in terms of America, America is like Thailand. I didn’t feel any effect of the high altitude at all,” Rodtang said.

Following the victory, there are no shortage of options for the talented Thai star. Fans are still waiting for his clash with ONE’s flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9, but there is also a third clash with newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty on the cards as well as a meeting with a Japanese striking superstar Takeru Segawa that is generating a lot of buzz.

Rodtang made it clear he has no preference and will leave the decision up to ONE.

“It’s up to Chatri [Sityodtong], but I want to fight them all. I definitely want to fight Takeru, I want to fight them all,” he said.

“I’m willing to fight anybody including Superlek, but I just think from a Thailand perspective that Superlek’s a Muay Thai athlete holding a kickboxing belt, and I hold the Muay Thai belt. It’s just better for Thailand.”

“But I’m willing to face anybody, I really want to fight Haggerty and Takeru right now.”