BKFC 43: Alexander vs. Smith Results

On Friday, May 19, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 43: Alexander vs. Smith, live from the Liberty First Arena in Ralston, Neb. The event features a cruiserweight battle between Houston Alexander and Jeremy Smith.
The event airs live on the BKTV app with the free prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Houston Alexander vs. Jeremy Smith
Dakota Cochrane vs. Noah Cutter
Jimmie Rivera vs. Bekhzod Usmonov
Sean Wilson vs. Brandon Meyer
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jeremy Sauceda
Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Elvin Leon Brito
Ryan Braun vs. Andrew Potter
Jade Masson-Wong vs. Taylor Starling
Jeff Souder vs. Idris Wasi
Tommy Strydom vs. Josh Krejci
Esteban Rodriguez vs. Jaquis Williams
TJ Benson vs. Corey Roberts
